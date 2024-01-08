Towns totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 loss to Dallas.

Towns surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row, but his contributions were not enough for Minnesota in a game the team lost incredibly despite having the lead late in the fourth quarter. Towns is firmly settled as Minnesota's second-best scoring option behind a red-hot Anthony Edwards, but he remains a solid play across all formats. He is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.