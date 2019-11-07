Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 25 points in return
Towns had 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3PT, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks during Minnesota's 137-121 loss at Memphis on Wednesday.
Towns didn't miss a beat after his two-game suspension and was as productive as ever, notching his fourth double-double in five games thus far. He will have another chance to thrive Friday at home against a depleted Warriors frontcourt that won't have Draymond Green (finger).
