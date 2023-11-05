Towns ended Saturday's 123-95 victory over the Jazz with 25 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes.

Towns has been playing very well this season and continues to produce on both ends of the court. His rebounding numbers have regressed a bit, which was to be expected given he shares the frontcourt with Rudy Gobert, but he has looked good as a scoring threat. Towns has scored 19 or more points in three of his five appearances, and this 25-point outing was his highest scoring game of the campaign.