Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 27 in return to lineup
Towns tallied 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Pacers.
Towns returned to the lineup following a 15-game absence due to a left knee sprain and more recently an illness. Having finished with more turnovers (three) than assists while failing to make his usual impact on the boards, Towns will look to provide a more well-rounded effort during Saturday's matchup versus the Raptors, that is so long as he's able to give it a go on the second night of this back-to-back set.
