Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 28 in win

Town posted 28 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.

Towns recorded his sixth double-double of the season, in another versatile offensive performance. Pegged as a top-five fantasy player entering the season, the fifth-year center's delivering for owners. In eight contests, Towns' averaging 25.5 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes.

