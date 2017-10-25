Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 28 points in blowout loss
Towns scored 28 points with seven rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.
Towns' effort on offense was about the only positive from an otherwise ugly performance by the T-Wolves in a blowout loss at home. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Towns is averaging 27.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over his last two games.
