Towns totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocked shots across 35 minutes Tuesday in a loss to the Lakers.

Towns tied with rookie Anthony Edwards for the team lead in scoring in the contest, registering his third-highest point total of the campaign. He also chipped in with seven dimes and six boards while swatting exactly two shots for the third time in his past four games. Despite Minnesota's struggles this year, Towns continues to produce with per-game averages of 22.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.