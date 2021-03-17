Towns totaled 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two blocked shots across 35 minutes Tuesday in a loss to the Lakers.
Towns tied with rookie Anthony Edwards for the team lead in scoring in the contest, registering his third-highest point total of the campaign. He also chipped in with seven dimes and six boards while swatting exactly two shots for the third time in his past four games. Despite Minnesota's struggles this year, Towns continues to produce with per-game averages of 22.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores season-high 34 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles vs. Hornets•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records another double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills stat sheet in overtime loss•