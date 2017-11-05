Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 31 points in bounce back game

Towns scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday's win over Dallas.

Towns bounced back from scoring a career-low two points in his last game against New Orleans when he struggled with foul trouble against the imposing Pelicans front court. He was 11-of-18 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. It looks like Wednesday's game was nothing to get too worried about.