Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 31 points in bounce back game
Towns scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday's win over Dallas.
Towns bounced back from scoring a career-low two points in his last game against New Orleans when he struggled with foul trouble against the imposing Pelicans front court. He was 11-of-18 from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. It looks like Wednesday's game was nothing to get too worried about.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappears in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't face any restrictions Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in narrow victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts fourth double-double of season•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 28 points in blowout loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...