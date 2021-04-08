Towns scored 32 points (12-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Towns continued to see massive playing time, as he's averaging 38 minutes per game across his last six contests. He's taken advantage by amassing impressive volume statistics, highlighted by 28.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Even with the return of D'Angelo Russell, Towns remains the predominant offensive threat on the Wolves and should be locked into across the board production for the remainder of the campaign.