Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 35 points in Tuesday's loss

Towns finished with 35 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 126-108 loss to the Rockets.

Towns was absolutely dominant offensively, and he did a ton of damage on both ends before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Thursday's matchup with the Lakers might be an even better opportunity for Towns to attack, as Brook Lopez and Channing Frye are not really on the same level as Clint Capela defensively.