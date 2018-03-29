Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores career-high 56 points Wednesday

Towns scored 56 points (19-32 FG, 6-8 3PT, 12-15 FT) to go with 15 rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 win against Atlanta.

After back-to-back 15 point games in which Towns shot a combined 28.5 percent on 28 field goal attempts, the center responded with a career-high 56 points Wednesday. Shooting a career-high 32 times, he made the most of every shot for a 59.3 percent rate from the field, including a season-high six three-pointers. He also sank a season-high 12 free throws after making a season-high 15 trips to the line. In addition, Towns collected 15 rebounds for his 63rd double-double of the season. For a team that had lost its previous two games while in playoff race in the West, Towns took complete control when Minnesota needed it most.