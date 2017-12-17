Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores game-high 28 points Saturday
Towns scored 28 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3PT, 10-12 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 108-106 loss to Phoenix.
Over his last five games, Towns is averaging an impressive 25.2 points and 13.0 rebounds. The Minnesota center has scored 20-plus in four of his last five games and has collected at least 10 rebounds in nine of his last ten games. From a scoring standpoint, Saturday's 28 points were the result of Towns' tying a season-high with four three-pointers and a season-high 10 made free throws. From beyond the arc, Towns has improved to the tune of a career-high 37.6 percent on 6.3 shots per game.
