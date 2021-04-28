Towns tallied 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.

The 25-year-old has been on a roll since missing two games in a row back on April 13 and 14, averaging 24.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks over his last seven games. Towns also recorded his 10th 30-plus point game of the season Tuesday. He'll look to make it three wins in a row for the 14th-seeded Timberwolves Thursday at home against the Warriors.