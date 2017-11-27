Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores game-high 32 points Sunday
Towns totaled 32 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes during a 119-108 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Towns eclipsed the 30-point mark for the third time this season while he also picked up his 16th double-double through the first 20 games. The 26 field goal attempts marked a season high for him, demonstrating that he was extra aggressive on the offensive end. Towns had scored below 20 points in the five previous games, but expect him to start scoring at least 20 points more regularly.
