Towns notched 27 points (9-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Friday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Though Towns ranked second on Minnesota in scoring in the contest, the points didn't come easily, as he hit just nine of 25 shots from the field. The All-Star big man did provide some efficiency from the charity stripe, where he went 7-for-8, but his fantasy managers can't be thrilled with his 11-for-35 (31.4 percent) mark from the field through two games. Towns is likely to improve upon that rate as the campaign goes on, though his efficiency may take a hit this season with Rudy Gobert clogging up much of the room around the basket.