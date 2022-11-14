Towns recorded 29 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 win over Cleveland.

After scoring just 24 points in his previous two games combined, Towns produced his best offensive game of the season. It was his seventh double-double of the year and sixth in his last eight games. Through 14 appearances, the 26-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 14.7 shot attempts per contest, his lowest marks since the 2017-18 season.