Towns recorded 34 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Towns continues to be the focal point of the Timberwolves' offense, and he delivered his best scoring output of the campaign while also notching his fourth double-double over his last five appearances. Towns also has seven double-doubles in his last 10 games and is averaging 23.6 points with 10.7 boards over that span.