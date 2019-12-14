Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores season-high 39 points

Towns had 39 points (12-22 FG, 5-10 3PT, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 124-117 loss against the Clippers.

Towns continues to produce at a stellar level on both ends of the court, and he has 12 double-doubles in his last 15 contests while racking up at least 20 points in 13 of those games. Minnesota's most productive player by a wide margin, he should continue leading the way against the Pelicans on Wednesday.