Towns delivered 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a block across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 loss against the Suns.

Towns failed to register 30 minutes for the first time this season, and this translated to his lowest-scoring output of the campaign. There's a chance this might have been nothing but a bad game for the star big man, though, as he had scored at least 20 points in each of his previous eight appearances and was also coming off a streak of four double-doubles over his past five contests. Towns will try to bounce back Friday in a tough road matchup against the Grizzlies.