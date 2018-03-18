Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores team-high 23 in Saturday's loss
Towns scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Spurs.
He missed his fourth straight double-double by a single board. Towns has stepped up his production since Jimmy Butler (knee) went down, averaging 25.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers over the last eight games, but unfortunately the rest of the T-Wolves haven't followed suit -- the team is 4-4 over that stretch, and is losing precious ground in the tight Western Conference playoff race.
