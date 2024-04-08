Towns (knee) participated in a scrimmage Sunday and is nearing a return to game action, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Timberwolves continue to have optimism that Towns will return before the regular season concludes, giving him a four-game window over the next week to suit up. The talented big man had surgery in mid-March to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee and was slated to miss at least four weeks. If he is cleared to suit up this week, Towns will likely be limited but should have enough time to ramp up his conditioning before the postseason. Per Charania, when asked about Towns' potential return, teammate Anthony Edwards said, "KAT will be back."