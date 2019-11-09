Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Second straight double-double

Towns had 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block during Minnesota's 125-119 win over Golden State on Friday.

Towns has not skipped a beat since returning from his two-game suspension, and he has five double-doubles in six games so far this season. He has reduced some of his scoring numbers due to Andrew Wiggins' torrid start to the campaign, but he remains a terrific two-way player capable of making an impact on both ends of the court. He will look to extend his solid run of play Sunday at home against the Nuggets.