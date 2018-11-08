Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sees scoring downturn in loss
Towns delivered 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in the Timberwolves' 114-110 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
It was an uncharacteristically rough night from the field for Towns, who posted his who posted his second-worst shooting percentage (31.3) of the season and third-lowest scoring total as well. The 2015 first overall pick did turn in his typically strong work on the rebounding front, and he posted multiple blocks for the seventh time in the last nine games. Towns will look to bounce back from his offensive clunker against the Kings on Friday night.
