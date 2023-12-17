Towns notched 40 points (15-25 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 victory over the Pacers.

The Timberwolves endured a rough start Saturday but eventually managed to turn things around and secure a rather comfortable win. Towns played a prominent role for the team on both ends of the court, carrying the team on offense in the early stages and also contributing defensively. Towns has found a way to work efficiently and effectively alongside Rudy Gobert, and his numbers back that up. He has four double-doubles in six December contests while averaging 24.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in that span.