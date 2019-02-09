Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Shines from downtown in loss

Towns put up 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes Friday in the Timberwolves' 122-117 loss to the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis' (finger) return to the New Orleans lineup didn't put much of a cramp on Towns' production, as the Minnesota center fell short of his fifth straight double-double put turned in an efficient shooting night from the field and beyond the arc. Towns' four treys tied his best total for the season, which he had previously achieved on three occasions.