Towns totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 120-95 Play-In Game win over the Thunder.

Towns was excellent with 24 points, 11 boards, five assists and three blocks against the Lakers in Minnesota's first Play-In Game on Tuesday, but he appeared to run out of gas in the second half and overtime. The big man came up big again for the Timberwolves on Friday, and he was just as good after halftime (13 points, six boards) as he was in the first two quarters (15 points, five rebounds). Towns showed the ability to carry Minnesota's offense and impose his presence on the boards in the Play-In Tournament, and he'll face another challenge in the first round of the playoffs against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.