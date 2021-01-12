Coach Ryan Saunders said Tuesday that he expects Towns (wrist) to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns was held out of the second half of a back-to-back Sunday against the Spurs, after he returned from a six-game absence a night earlier in the Wolves' loss to San Antonio. The big man didn't appear to be bothered by his dislocated left wrist in that contest, as he logged 37 minutes and finished with a double-double (25 points, 13 rebounds). Assuming Towns makes it through Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's morning shootaround without incident, he should be ready to handle another high-minute, high-volume role versus Memphis.