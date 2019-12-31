Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sitting out again
Towns (knee) will miss another game Wednesday against Milwaukee.
The Timberwolves continue to list Towns as "questionable" on a game-to-game basis, but this will now be eight straight absence for the big man. Minnesota will also be without Andrew Wiggins (illness) again Wednesday.
