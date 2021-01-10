Towns (wrist) won't play Sunday against the Spurs.

The 25-year-old played 37 minutes in his return from a six-game absence Saturday, but he won't be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. There was no indication of Towns suffering a setback with the dislocated left wrist, so it appears the Timberwolves are just exercising caution after his quick return from the injury. Ed Davis and Naz Reid should fill in at center Sunday for Minnesota.