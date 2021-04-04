Towns tallied 39 points (11-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the 76ers.
The 25-year-old has now recorded a double-double in six straight games -- a span in which he's averaged 29.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.7 blocks. The sixth-year center has been on a tear lately, and he should continue providing elite production in points, rebounds, three-pointers and blocks along with solid assists the rest of the way for the last-placed Timberwolves.
