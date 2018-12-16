Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Snags 12 boards in loss

Towns tallied 28 points (11-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 38 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Suns.

Towns has scored in single digits only once this season and is on a six-game streak of double-digit rebound performances. Towns' defensive prowess has been a blemish on Towns' otherwise superior numbers in the past, but the 22-year old has taken a step forward in that department this season