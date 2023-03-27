Towns (calf) is starting Sunday against the Warriors.
Towns returned to the court Wednesday against Atlanta and posted 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes. He was questionable for Sunday's matchup but will be able to suit up for a second consecutive game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 22 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting, but limited•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to have limitations•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable•