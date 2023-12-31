Towns (knee) is starting against the Lakers on Saturday.
Towns was carrying a questionable tag into Saturday, and he was listed with the same injury that sidelined him Dec. 23 against the Kings. Towns was able to play Thursday versus Dallas, but he struggled in 27 minutes of action. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
