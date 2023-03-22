Towns (calf) will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Coach Chris Finch said Towns will face "some sort of limitations" Wednesday in his first game action since Nov. 28 but will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. In his only 20 appearances this season, Towns averaged 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 33.8 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected to have limitations•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Could make return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Inching toward return•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expected back in 'coming weeks'•