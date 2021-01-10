Towns (wrist) is starting Saturday's game against the Spurs.
The 25-year-old missed the past six games due to a dislocated left wrist, but he'll be back on the court Saturday. Towns is expected to have a minutes restriction, so he's unlikely to reach the 30.0 minutes he averaged before suffering the injury.
