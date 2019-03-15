Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Thursday

Towns (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Utah.

Towns was listed as probable for Thursday's clash, likely as a precaution, and he'll start his second straight contest since missing one game due to a minor knee injury. The Timberwolves will also get Andrew Wiggins (thigh) back from a three-game absence.

