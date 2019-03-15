Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Thursday
Towns (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Utah.
Towns was listed as probable for Thursday's clash, likely as a precaution, and he'll start his second straight contest since missing one game due to a minor knee injury. The Timberwolves will also get Andrew Wiggins (thigh) back from a three-game absence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially starting Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable vs. Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Sunday•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.