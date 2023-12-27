Towns (knee) is active and starting in Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Towns will be able to return from left knee soreness following a one-game absence, which is excellent news considering he appeared very hobbled after suffering the injury in-game versus the Lakers on Thursday. Minnesota's lineup will be at full strength for a duel against the Thunder, who entered Tuesday with an 18-9 record, 3.5 games behind Minnesota atop the Western Conference.