Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starts slow in victory
Towns finished with 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 victory over Chicago.
Towns collected his 53rd double-double of the season, finishing with 22 and 13. He made a slow start in this one, making just one of his first seven field-goal attempts. As with the other players, Towns is going to have to get used to not having Jimmy Butler (knee) running the offense and will need to take on more of the load in the scoring department. The 20 field goal attempts are a great sign for his owners and could see him in line for a big finish to the regular season as the Wolves try to hang on for a top-four seed.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Posts league-leading 51st double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 35 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills the box score in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...