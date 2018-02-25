Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starts slow in victory

Towns finished with 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-104 victory over Chicago.

Towns collected his 53rd double-double of the season, finishing with 22 and 13. He made a slow start in this one, making just one of his first seven field-goal attempts. As with the other players, Towns is going to have to get used to not having Jimmy Butler (knee) running the offense and will need to take on more of the load in the scoring department. The 20 field goal attempts are a great sign for his owners and could see him in line for a big finish to the regular season as the Wolves try to hang on for a top-four seed.