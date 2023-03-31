Towns (calf) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Lakers due to an illness.
Towns was initially listed as probable due to a calf issue, but he's now dealing with an illness that seems to be going around Minnesota's locker room, as six total players are on the injury report due to feeling under the weather. With Naz Reid (wrist) out, Kyle Anderson (illness) could find himself starting if he's upgraded from probable to available.
