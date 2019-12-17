Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Status uncertain for Wednesday
Coach Ryan Saunders said Towns is "banged up" heading into Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Towns is coming off a monster performance in a 124-117 loss to the Clippers on Friday, when he poured in 39 points to go with 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes. He apparently came out of that contest with an unspecified injury in tow, leaving him at less than 100 percent as Wednesday's game approaches. The team will see how Towns fares during Tuesday's practice and Wednesday's morning shootaround before providing an update on his availability.
