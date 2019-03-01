Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Stellar in losing effort
Towns totaled 42 points (15-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 17 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.
Towns' scoring and rebounding totals led either squad Thursday, with the dominant big man recording his 15th game of 30 or more points this season. Towns got his night off to an especially impressive start, as he compiled 23 of his points and seven of his boards over the first 12 minutes. The 23-year-old wrapped up February with three straight double-doubles that all featured at least 34 points and 17 rebounds, enhancing his already astronomical fantasy value.
