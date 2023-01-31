Timberwolves general manager Tim Connelly said Tuesday that Towns (calf) remains sidelined indefinitely, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Connelly suggested that the team doesn't want to put a specific timetable on Towns' return yet, but the GM mentioned that the organization expects that the big man will make it back at some point during the 2022-23 campaign. Towns hasn't appeared in a contest since Nov. 28 while tending to a Grade 3 calf strain. With Towns having yet to resume practicing in any capacity and with Connelly not providing any indication that the 27-year-old is close to playing again, fantasy managers should expect Towns to sit out through the All-Star break.