Towns is considered weeks away from returning to the lineup while he continues to recover from the right calf strain he sustained Nov. 28, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Timberwolves have been tight-lipped regarding where exactly Towns stands in his recovery from the injury, but Krawczynski's report suggests the big man may be sidelined beyond the initial 4-to-6-week timeline that he was handed following his diagnosis. Until Towns is reported to have resumed taking part in practice, fantasy managers shouldn't view his return as imminent. Expect him to miss the entirety of the Timberwolves' upcoming three-game week unless the team suggests otherwise.