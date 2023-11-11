Towns closed with 29 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 117-110 win over the Spurs.

Towns registered a new season-high mark in scoring and also delivered his fourth double-double of the season, and first one since Oct. 30. No longer the absolute alpha dog on offense for the Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards as a bonafide option as well, Towns has been able to contribute in other areas of the game and remains one of the most versatile big men in The Association.