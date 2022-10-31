Towns totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Spurs.

Towns was the only bright spot for the Timberwolves as they lost out to the Spurs again. Things have not gone according to plan for a team many saw as a potential dark horse this season. For Towns, he has been able to slowly adjust to his new role and has certainly looked better over the past week. Managers who drafted him in the first round should be encouraged by his recent efforts, even if it doesn't end with him being a first-round talent.