Towns supplied 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Suns.

Towns was back in action after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set Monday and posted his most points and rebounds since returning from a nearly fourth-month injury absence. However, the talented big man did commit six turnovers, somewhat spoiling his otherwise solid outing.