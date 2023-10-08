Towns scored 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 preseason win over the Mavericks.

The 27-year-old big led all Minnesota starters in scoring while tying Naz Reid for the team lead on the afternoon. Towns is coming off a tough, injury-plagued 2022-23 season that saw him post his lowest scoring average since his rookie campaign, but at least through two exhibition games, he looks healthy and motivated to get back to form.