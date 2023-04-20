Towns finished with 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Towns had a rough shooting performance in a game where the Timberwolves needed him, and it seems he's struggling to cope with the defensive duo of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Towns scored 20-plus points in his final three outings in the regular season and the two Play-In appearances, but he's struggling in the playoffs once again. Needless to say, the Timberwolves need -- and expect -- more from Towns if they are going to avoid getting swept in the first round.