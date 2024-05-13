Towns posted 13 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Towns might have ended with a double-double, and his overall stat line looked decent despite the loss. Still, his shooting woes are impossible to overlook, especially in a game where the Timberwolves needed him to provide a spark on offense. Towns needs to be better offensively for the Wolves. Otherwise, he forces players such as Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley to handle bigger roles on offense, and that's not a recipe for success. Towns is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field in the series, and he needs to shake off this woeful showing in Game 5 on Tuesday.