Towns amassed eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 33 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

The five rejections salvaged his line somewhat from a fantasy perspective, but it was still a disappointing effort from Towns, especially considering Minnesota squandered a 26-point lead Thursday. The Timberwolves will need him to return to form if they're going to overcome a 2-1 series deficit.